Taliban ban COVID-19 vaccine in Eastern Afghanistan's Paktia province: Report

Afghanistan-based radio and television station Shamshad News has reported that the Taliban have banned the Covid vaccination in eastern Afghanistan's Paktia and posted a notice in this respect at Paktia Regional Hospital.

The COVID-19 vaccine ward has been closed for the last three days, according to province Public Health Director Walayat Khan Ahmadzai, and clients have been informed that the vaccine has been prohibited.

According to Ahmadzai, the Taliban urged the vaccination distribution team not to provide vaccines.

So yet, the armed Taliban have been silent on the subject.

When the Taliban gained control of the province, they allegedly removed Nishan Sahib from a Gurudwara.

Following an eight-day blitz into metropolitan centres by the Taliban, the Afghan government has virtually lost control of the majority of the nation, shocking Kabul's American supporters.

Meanwhile, after the provincial capital in the country's north was taken last week, a video on Facebook shows Taliban commanders celebrating their victory at the home of Afghan warlord Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum in Sheberghan, Jowzjan.

Taliban commanders can be seen celebrating in a large hall owned by Dostum in the footage.

The attack began in early May after the US and its allies had almost completely withdrawn their soldiers from Afghanistan, with President Joe Biden aiming to bring the two-decade-long war to a close-by September 11.

(With inputs from agencies)