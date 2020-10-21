Taliban ambush kills 25 Afghan security persons

At least 25 Afghan security force personnel were killed in an ambush considered to be carried out by Taliban. The attack took place in the northeastern part of Afghanistan. Although Taliban was believed to be behind the attack, it did not accept responsibility in the immediate aftermath.

"Fighting is still continuing and the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties," Jawad Hejri, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province was quoted by AFP as saying.

Takhar provincial health director Abdul Qayoum confirmed the incident but said 34 security personnel had been killed -- including the deputy police chief of the province.

"These security forces were on their way for an operation in the district when they were attacked by the Taliban," said Hejri.

"The Taliban had taken positions in the houses around the area. They ambushed our forces who were there for an operation against the enemy."

The Taliban have so far not commented on the attack.

It comes as spiraling violence across Afghanistan imperils ongoing peace talks between the hardline group and the government in Qatar.

