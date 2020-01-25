Suspected case of coronavirus reported in Pakistan, Nepal confirms first case 

As China struggles to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, Nepal has become the first country in the South Asian region to confirm the first case of deadly virus.

Given the extreme vulnerability of the region considering its proximity to china, the authorities in the region remain alert.

In Pakistan, the first suspected case is that of a man who travelled from China to Dubai, and then back to Karachi. He arrived in Pakistan on the January 21 and then travelled to Multan city in the country.

While in Multan, he started showing symptoms of coronavirus and shifted to an isolated ward at the Nishtar hospital.

Nepal is the only country in South Asia to have a confirmed case.

The patient has been identified as a student who had come home from Wuhan for holidays. The patient has been quarantined, and his immediate family is being observed, reports said.

"One patient tested positive for coronavirus. He is a Nepali student studying in China," Mahendra Shrestha, a Health Ministry spokesperson, told Reuters.