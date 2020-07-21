Suicide bomber attacks army convoy in eastern Afghanistan, kills eight soldiers

The Taliban have stepped up attacks across Afghanistan despite signing a peace deal with the U.S. in February.

A suicide bomber with a loaded truck struck at a convoy of Army in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, killing at least eight Afghan soldiers, the Defense Ministry said.

According to the media reports, nine troops were wounded in the attack in Maidan Wardak province.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate routinely target Afghan security forces.

The attack, which took place in Sayed Abad district of Wardak province near the capital Kabul, also wounded nine soldiers, the ministry said in a statement.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast, saying the assailant had targeted a convoy of Afghan commandos.

In recent months, the Taliban have carried out near-daily attacks against Afghan forces despite agreeing to talks with Kabul aimed at ending the two-decade-long conflict.

(With inputs from AFP)