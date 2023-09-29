Suicide bomb attacks in two Pakistan mosques kill at least 57, toll feared to rise

Suicide bombings targeting two mosques in Pakistan right on the birthday of Prophet Mohammad killed at least 57 people and injured dozens. No group claimed responsibility for the terror attacks immediately. The first blast took place in a mosque in Mastung city in the country's southwestern province of Balochistan killing at least 52 people. The second attack took place in a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region killing five people.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attack resulted in collapse of the mosque and it is believed that 30 to 40 people are still trapped under the rubble.

"The bomber detonated himself near a police vehicle near Madina Mosque, where people were gathering for a procession," said senior police official Munir Ahmed as he spoke about Balochistan blast. He was quoted by Reuters.

The attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa involved two explosions. One took place at the mosque gate while the other inside the mosque compound.

"Luckily one blast was at the gate so worshippers were able to exit the mosque; as a result the casualties are low," said the deputy commissioner of Hangu district, Fazal Akbar, as quoted by Reuters.

Eyewitnesses at the site of the Balochistan bombing told the news agency that those dead included small children. Many people at the site were preparing to take part in the procession to mark Prophet Mohammad's birthday.

A police official was among the dead.

The mosque belonged to Barelvi sect of Islam which is considered more moderate than hardline sects such as Salafism.

Some hardline sects consider veneration of the Prophet Mohammad as heresy.

The attacks drew condemnation from Pakistani political leaders. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, who is in Saudi Arabia for the religious Umrah pilgrimage, called for full support for blast victims.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which has been responsible for some of the bloodiest attacks in Pakistan has denied that it carried out Friday's terror attacks.

The group had also denied involvement in a Peshawar police mosque bombing that killed 100 people in January this year. However, a faction of the umbrella group later claimed the attack.

In the month of July this year, Islamic State militant group has accepted responsibility for suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that resulted in deaths of more than 40 people.

(With inputs from agencies)

