Suicide attack targets Chinese nationals in Pakistan, children among three killed

In Gwadar, Balochistan, at least three people were killed, including two children, and two more were injured in a suicide attack on Friday, reported ARY News.



According to the report, a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of Chinese nationals in Gwadar, which included three Chinese vehicles and security personnel from the Pakistan army and police.



"Strongly condemn suicide attack on Chinese nationals' vehicle in Gwadar," Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani tweeted.



Two children who were playing nearby perished, he added, while three others were injured, including a Chinese national.

He said that police and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel had arrived on the area and had begun an investigation into the attack.

According to the report, the bomb targeted a convoy at the building site of a road that is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The security of Chinese workers has long been an issue of concern in Pakistan, where large numbers are based to supervise and build infrastructure projects.

Chinese-funded projects have sparked resentment, particularly among separatist groups, who say locals see little benefit, with most jobs going to outsiders.

Last month nine Chinese nationals were killed in northwestern Pakistan when a bus carrying a team of engineers, surveyors and mechanical staff was targeted by a suicide bomber.



