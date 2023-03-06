Suicide attack in southwest Pakistan kills nine policemen, injures 16

Another suicide bombing has been reported from Pakistan where a suicide bomber rammed a motorcycle into a police truck in the southwestern region of the country on Monday, killing nine policemen, a police spokesman said. The suicide attack reportedly took place at Dhadar, the main town of Kachhi district, which is around 120 kilometres southeast of Quetta in Balochistan.

Hospital officials said at least 16 policemen were wounded in the attack. No group has claimed responsibility for Monday's attack. The militant insurgency has been high in Balochistan for a few years, who have been demanding a bigger share of the province's wealth.

"The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind," senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told AFP.

Pictures from the scene showed the police truck upside down on the road with its windows shattered.

AFP reported that the police were on their way back from a week-long cattle show where they had been providing security.

"Terrorism in Balochistan is part of a nefarious agenda to destabilise the country," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement released by his office.

This is a developing story...

