Sugar crisis in Pakistan: Imran Khan govt decides to put up entire sugar stock for sale

In the midst of the country's inflation and sugar pricing crisis, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to put the whole sugar supply on the market for sale, according to local media.

Imran Khan took the decision to commence sugarcane crushing across the nation from November 15, according to Geo TV, during a meeting on price control on Monday.

The Prime Minister asserted that his administration is taking all feasible measures to ease the burden on the poor, citing the Ehsas Ration programme, the Kamyab Pakistan programme, the Kissan Card, and other initiatives.

"The price of sugar in Pakistan has hit Rs 140 per kg. I inquired why this was so. I learnt that three sugar mills in Sindh which were operational were shut down", Geo News had reported, quoting him.

On Thursday, sugar prices in Pakistan surpassed those of gasoline.

Despite the government's pledges that it is striving to bring down the cost of vital products in the nation, sugar is being sold for as much as Rs 150 per kg in some places, while petrol is now being sold at Rs 138.30 per litre, according to Geo News.

According to Geo News, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was found selling sugar "off-books" by the Sugar Commission, which was investigating the country's current sugar problem.

This comes after Imran Khan on Wednesday announced "country`s biggest-ever" subsidy package worth Rs 120 billion, providing a 30 per cent discount on ghee, flour and pulses to support 130 million people by ebbing away from the impact of inflation.

(With inputs from agencies)