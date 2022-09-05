Sri Lanka's 22nd constitutional amendment which limits president powers to become a law soon

Within a couple of weeks, a new constitutional amendment that will restrict the Sri Lankan president's powers is expected to be enacted into law.

Talking to reporters, the nation's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Monday said that "The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance," reported Reuters.

To strengthen governance, the proposed 22nd amendment to the Sri Lanka constitution would set up a constitutional council and nine independent commissions. The commission's objectives include advancing human rights, strengthening anti-corruption investigations, and enhancing audit control of government entities.

The bill was introduced a couple of months back, as a means to support stability in Sri Lanka and quell the unrest brought on by the nation's greatest financial crisis in decades.

It will need a two-thirds majority in the 225-member parliament to become law.

Once enacted into law, the revisions would restore the 2015 democratic reforms the former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa undid after winning the 2019 election.

Sri Lanka in the recent past saw its worst financial crisis that soon escalated into violence on the streets. The unrest saw the previous president fleeing the country after his official residence was overtaken by a mob.

As per Reuters, the finance minister also announced that Sri Lanka is also in the midst of crafting a new anti-terrorism law that will be in accordance with international best practices.

This comes as a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session starts next week. Ahead of the session, Sabry also stated that Sri Lanka would oppose any foreign effort to compile evidence of alleged rights violations during the nation's campaign against the Tamil Tiger insurgents.

He said that "our stance is very clear. We are a vibrant participant in the international community and intend to discuss with all bilateral and multilateral partners," adding that any "external mechanism we are not agreeable to because our Constitution does not allow that."

