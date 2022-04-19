Sri Lankan shot dead by cops at anti-govt protest as fury grows over economic crisis

One person died and around 24 others were injured by gunshots after police fired at Sri Lankans protesting recent fuel price hikes and other living woes, local media and health authorities said.

Videos from the scene surfaced, showing protestors taking the injured and rushing them to the hospital, with one protestor accusing the police of being at fault.

As a result, protestors have encircled the Rambukkana Police Station and are throwing stones at it.

Police used tear gas on the protestors earlier in the afternoon to disperse them after they had been protesting for 15 hours over the fuel price hike.



Sri Lanka has been in the midst of its worst economic crisis since its 1948 independence, with food, fuel, gas, and medication in limited supply and the cost of essential products soaring.

Soldiers are stationed at gas stations to calm consumers who queue for hours in the sweltering heat to fill their tanks, and shops have been forced to close because they can't run fridges, air conditioners, or fans.

Waiting has even resulted in the death of some people.



