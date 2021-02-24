Sri Lankan President meets Pakistan's Imran Khan

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met Pakistani PM Imran Khan on Wednesday in Colombo in which the talks were focused on trade, tourism and agriculture.

"Had a productive discussion with #Pakistani PM @ImranKhanPTI this morning. The discussions were mainly focused on common interests such as Trade, Tourism & adoption of technology in Agriculture which both countries could positively leverage on," Rajapaksa in a tweet wrote.

Had a productive discussion with #Pakistani PM @ImranKhanPTI this morning.

— Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) February 24, 2021

Imran on Tuesday met his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa in which he said he was looking forward to improving trade relations with Sri Lanka through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He earlier described his visit to the island nation as aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties.

In an address post his meeting with the Sri Lankan PM, Imran said CPEC means connectivity right up to Central Asia.

Imran said he and his Sri Lankan counterpart "discussed other areas where we can enhance our trading ties where Sri Lanka can benefit from Pakistan's connectivity in the future, right up to central Asia."

"And our trading ties will also mean that the two countries will get together," the Pakistani PM said.

On Wednesday, Imran will participate in a joint 'Trade and Investment Conference' that aims to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

A number of agreements to boost bilateral cooperation will also be signed during the Pakistani PM's visit.

