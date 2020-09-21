Sri Lankan minister climbs tree to address public on shortage of coconuts

A Sri Lankan minister climbed a coconut tree to prove his point -- in front of his audience. No kidding here!

State Minister of Coconut Arundika Fernando was addressing people on the shortage of coconuts in his country. He said Sri Lanka was facing a dearth of 700 million coconuts due to high demand for local industries and domestic consumption.

But in order to achieve better visibility, Fernando climbed atop a coconut tree. And said what he had long waited to say.

News First quoted Fernando as saying, "We hope to utilise every available plot of land for the cultivation of coconuts and boost the industry to one which would generate foreign exchange to the country."

He even gave a solution to the problem of growing demand of coconuts. He said the government aims to reduce the prices amid the shortage of coconuts in the country.

Innovative to say the least!

But how did the adventure go? News First says while it was all good while it lasted, it took a great effort for the Fernando's supporters to get him out of the coconut tree climbing contraption.