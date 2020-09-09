Sri Lanka to ban cow slaughter, beef imports to be allowed

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa-led Sri Lanka government has decided to ban slaughtering of cows across the island nation.

Yesterday, the PM told the ruling party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)’s parliamentary group that the government would legislate against cattle slaughter soon.

He said it was a proposal mooted a long time ago, but could not be made into law.

According to the reports, the proposal was not objected to by any of the ruling party member. However, there would be no ban on beef imports as a redress to meat-eaters.

Rajapaksa has taken this decision in his capacity of the Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

In Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka, about 99% people are meat-eaters. But the majority Hindus and Buddhists do not eat beef.



(With inputs from agencies)