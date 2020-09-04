Sri Lanka Oil Tanker Fire: Indian Coast Guard douses flames in accommodation area, firefighting on

Positive news came in from off the coast of Sri Lanka as Indian Coast Guard was able to douse fire in the accommodation area of the oil tanker ship that caught fire on Thursday. The tanker MT New Diamond is still on fire but Indian Coast Guard has kept on its efforts to bring the flames under control.

The Panama flagged ship caught fire as it was hauling crude oil from Kuwait to India. The ship was bound for Paradip in Odisha when fire started in its engine room. The ship was in waters off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka.

The ship was carrying 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil when the fire started

As per the last report, one person from the ship's 23 crew members was missing. Another is injured.

According to the Sri Lankan Navy Spokesperson, at least four ships had been dispatched.

Sri Lankan Navy requested assistance from Indian Navy to bring the flames under control.

The Indian Coast Guard also pressed into action three of its ships and a Dornier aircraft after the Sri Lankan Navy sought assistance to control the fire onboard the oil tanker.

In a swift sea and air coordinated Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the Coast Guard said it immediately diverted ICG Ships Shaurya, Sarang and Samudra Paheredar, besides a Dornier aircraft for the firefight on the oil tanker.

Two Russian anti-submarine warfare ships which were anchored at Hambantota Port since August 31 were also dispatched to the area to douse the fire, the spokesperson said.

