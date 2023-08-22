Six soldiers, four militants killed after clashes near Afghan border: Pakistan Army

At least six soldiers and four militants were killed after a fierce gun battle in Pakistan’s North Waziristan near the Afghan border, the military said on Tuesday (August 22).

This comes amid a rise in border tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan as the latter has witnessed a sharp rise in militant attacks since the Afghan Taliban came back to power two years ago.

Pakistan’s Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in the area and put the toll at 18 troops.

What did the Pakistan army say?

“During an intense exchange of fire, six brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” said the Pakistan military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, adding that the clash took place in North Waziristan.

It also said “four terrorists were sent to hell” during an intense exchange of fire, as quoted by AFP.

The rugged border region has long been a safe haven for militants linked to both domestic Islamists fighting to overthrow the Pakistan government, and the Afghan Taliban prior to their return to power in 2021.

Pakistan’s Taliban claim responsibility for the attack

Pakistan’s Taliban or Tehreek–e–Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who have claimed responsibility for the attack said it “successfully ambushed two army vehicles...in which 18 army personnel were killed.”

At least 11 labourers were killed after a bomb blast in North Waziristan on Saturday, said a senior government official.

The device attached to a vehicle they were travelling in exploded on Saturday evening, the official said, adding that the labourers were working at an under-construction post for the Pakistan Army.

ALSO READ | Pakistan overtakes Afghanistan as country with most terror attacks: Report



Reports suggest that the recent attacks by the TTP in Pakistan have largely been focused on regions close to the border with Afghanistan.



Pakistan has previously alleged that some of the attacks have been planned on Afghan soil, however, Afghanistan has since denied these accusations.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE