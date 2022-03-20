Short-circuit at arms depot led to multiple explosions in Sialkot: Pakistan Army

The Pakistan Army on Sunday said that an unintended fire broke out at an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison on Sunday, resulting in many explosions in the area.

Ary News quoted the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) as claiming that an unintentional fire broke out in a munitions shed near Sialkot Garrison owing to short-circuiting.

"Due to an effective and timely response, the damage was immediately contained and the fire has been extinguished. No damage to property or loss of life, "the Pakistan military’s media wing said.

An explosion was heard in the city of Sialkot earlier today.

According to media reports, the sound of the explosion was apparently heard near the cantonment region in Punjab province.

The video footage of the explosions immediately went viral on social media.

Huge fire at Pakistan Sialkot ordinance depot. Resultant explosion and ongoing blasts since 6 AM mrg PST...



Pakistan Army Depot in Bhalan Wala, Sialkot.



No Official Reason given so far, ground sources say pic.twitter.com/0BzeAuQc3Z — WION (@WIONews) March 20, 2022 ×

The ISPR's statement came after reports of fires and explosions in the Sialkot area flooded social media.

(With inputs from agencies)