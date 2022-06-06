Shehbaz govt accuses Imran Khan, wife Bushra, her friend of making billions during PTI tenure

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has claimed that a troika of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi made "billions" under the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

"It started in 2019, when Imran Khan gave a relief worth Pakistani rupees 320 million to Ahsan Jamil Gujjar - Farah`s husband - under an amnesty scheme," PML-N leader Atta Ullah Tarar said during a press conference.

The Express Tribune quoting Tarar reported that the former Prime Minister gave the relief due to his personal relations and friendship between Bushra and Farah.

Regarding this, he also played an audio tape -- purportedly a conversation between a business tycoon and his daughter, revealing how Farah 'demanded a gift' for the ex-first lady.

During the conversation, the woman said to her father that Farah Gogi allegedly demanded a precious diamond as a gift for the ex-first lady in return for "removing locks" on a project site and withdrawing a report against her father, The Express Tribune reported.

It was revealed during that discussion that Farah Gogi earlier had rejected a three-carat diamond sent by the daughter of a business tycoon as unworthy and unsuitable for the first lady, who she allegedly said routinely wore such things, and asked for a five-carat diamond.

The lady could be heard telling her father how Farah taunted her for sending "only a five-carat diamond ring". She also promised that the former premier would overturn measures against the projects of the business tycoon if a "more valuable gift was offered".

While property tycoon Malik Riaz on Sunday termed an audio clip attributed to him on social media as "fake". He also threatened to take legal action against those behind the 'conspiracy'.

"With latest technologies as Deep Fake, fabricating an audio conversation shouldn't be a surprise," Riaz said in his statement cited by The Express Tribune.

He said that the audio tape associated to him on social media is a product of Deep Fake. "I don't wish to [be] involve[d] in political campaigns of any party, but the most appalling fact is that my voice and reference is being misused to settle personal and political scores," he added.

He said that Farah Gogi left Pakistan as soon as she realised that she was about to get into trouble and Imran Khan helped her in fleeing the country.

Uzma Bukhari, another PML-N leader, said that her party knew about the misconduct of the PTI government, adding that now 'proofs' are being surfaced for everyone to see.

"The audio reveals just one case [of bribery] but it is not the entire story... it is only a trailer of a film," she added.

Uzma said that Imran Khan had kept two "front women" to hide his corruption. "There is a saying that there is a woman behind the success of every man but in Imran Khan's case there were two women," she added.

