Senior Taliban leaders meet ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai: Report

SITE monitoring group said on Wednesday that senior Taliban members met former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai and top official Abdullah Abdullah.

Abdullah had led the government's peace council during failed talks between the warring sides in Qatar.

Taliban leaders "have said that they pardoned all former government officials and thus there is no need for anyone to leave the country," SITE said, after the Taliban published images of Karzai meeting Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban negotiating team.

