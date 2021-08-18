'Selling out the motherland': Afghan Defence Minister demands Ghani's arrest

Former Defence Minister of Afghanistan Bismillah Khan Mohammadi demanded that President Ashraf Ghani, who abdicated and departed Afghanistan, be arrested for "selling away the homeland."

"Those trading and selling out their motherland should be punished and arrested," Mohammadi wrote on Twitter, adding hashtag #InterpolArrestGhani.

On Wednesday, the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan also requested Interpol to detain Ghani on embezzlement charges.

At a news conference in Dushanbe, Afghan Ambassador to Tajikistan Mohammad Zahir Aghbar accused Ghani of embezzling $169 million and acknowledged Amrullah Saleh, Ghani's vice president, as the rightful ruler of the Afghan state.

By conquering Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban finalised their control of Afghanistan.

According to the report, Ghani resigned and went overseas, accompanied by cars loaded with cash.

