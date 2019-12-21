Saudi pressured Pakistan to withdraw from Malaysia summit: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Pakistan avoided the Islamic summit held in Malaysia as it was pressurised by Saudi Arabia.

It was "unfortunate" that Saudi Arabia "pressures" Pakistan, Erdogan said quoted a Turkish daily.

“Unfortunately, we see that Saudi Arabia pressures Pakistan. Now, there are promises that the country has given to Pakistan regarding the central bank. However, more than that, there are four million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia. They ( threaten by saying that they )would send (Pakistani workers) back and re-employ Bangladeshis instead,” the Turkish president said.

The four-day Islamic summit hosted by Malaysia was concluded today and the countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt skipped it. Saudi Arabia claimed that the summit undermined the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), an association of 47 Muslim-majority nations.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan was slated to speak at the summit but pulled out from the event at the last minute.

Erdogan also said that Pakistan succumbed to Saudi's wishes "due to its economic difficulties".

"This is not a first for the countries since they have the tendency to put pressure on other countries in doing or not doing things," Erdogan added.

Erdogan also boasted that Turkey will continue its efforts to help other Muslim nations and will cooperate with Malaysia, Qatar, and Iran on regional and global issues.