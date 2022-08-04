Rare white elephant born in Myanmar: State media

Myanmar state media announced on Wednesday (August 3) the birth of a rare white elephant in the western part of the country. In the Buddhist-majority country, many believe that to be an auspicious creature.

As mentioned by the news agency AFP, the state media said that the rare elephant was born last month in western Rakhine state. As per the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper, the baby weighs about 80 kilograms and stands roughly 70 cm tall.

Although the video is not available in the public domain, the news agency mentioned that the state TV showed a video of the tusker tot following his mother to a river and being washed by its keepers. Later the baby was seen feeding from her.

The newspaper reported: "Pearl-coloured eyes, plantain branch-shaped back, white hair, a distinctive tail, auspicious plot signs on the skin, five claws on the front legs and four on the back legs and big ears."

As far as history is considered, white elephants were considered extremely auspicious in Southeast Asian culture. Ancient rulers of the region acquired as many as they could to boost their fortunes.

It is said tha the ruinous cost of keeping the beasts in appropriately lavish style gave rise to the modern expression in which a "white elephant" is useless if beautiful, possession.

