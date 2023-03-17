Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav elected as Nepal’s third vice president

The Election Commission, on Friday (March 17) said Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav was elected as the third vice president of Nepal. The senior leader of the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) will supposedly further boost the coalition government headed by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

The 52-year-old secured 30,328 votes (58.02 per cent) and comfortably defeated Ashta Laxmi Shakya of CPN-UML who received 16,328 (31.23 per cent) to become the Himalayan nation’s third VP. According to the EC, out of the 332 federal lawmakers, 311 cast their votes in the vice presidential voting on Friday.

Similarly, out of the 550 provincial assembly members eligible to vote, some 518 voted, as per the EC. Yadav had the support of the Nepali Congress, CPN-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, and others while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party did not participate in the election.

This voting held on Friday was Nepal’s third since the country adopted the federal democratic republic system in 2008. Therefore, Parmananda Jha became the first VP of the Himalayan nation followed by Nanda Bahadur Pun from the UCPN (Maoist) who became the second VP in 2015. Incidentally, Yadav also began his parliamentary career in the first Constituent Assembly 15 years ago.

The tenure of the vice-president is five years. The senior leader from the country’s Madhes region will replace incumbent Nanda Bahadur Pun after his tenure is completed. Notably, there were two candidates from the JSP, Pramila Yadav and Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav. However, Pramila Yadav withdrew her candidacy and later supported Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav of her party in the election.

(With inputs from agencies)





