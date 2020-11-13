Protests in Bangladesh over persecution of Uyghurs in China

Protesters rallied on Thursday at Dhaka National Press Club under the banner of ‘Uyghur Muslim Rights Council’ (Uyghur Musalmaner Odhikar Parishad) to demand political and religious rights for the persecuted people in Xinjaing Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

The event was observed as a token of support to Uyghur Muslims to mark the occasion of Independence Day of ‘the Islamic Republic of East Turkistan’ which is observed worldwide on November 12.

The Uyghur Muslims are reportedly persecuted by the Chinese government and are not allowed to practise their Islamic faith by the Communist government of China.

During the protest march, Islamic scholars and Ulemas displayed placards depicting atrocities perpetrated by the Chinese, demolition of ancient Mosques to construct public toilets, weeping Uyghur women being paraded to detention centres, and enforced birth control measures to control Muslim population.

The demonstrators also demanded a UN fact finding team be allowed to visit various detention camps, and stop harassment of Uyghur Muslims.

Protests against the treatment meted to Uyghurs in China was also held in Rajshahi region of the country.

(with inputs)