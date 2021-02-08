Protests erupt in Myanmar for third consecutive day against military coup

A week after the military coup in the country, several thousand people came out on the streets in Myanmar demanding the release of leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Reports said at least a thousand people turned up at a park in Yangon to begin the third day of protests against the military regime demanding return to democracy. Several protesters had also come out on the street in Mandalay on Monday morning.

Several hundred protesters had gathered nationwide in Myanmar just days after the military place Aung San Suu Kyi under arrest and jailed several National League for Democracy(NLD) in pre-dawn raids on Monday last week. The nation's president was also placed under arrest and imposed one-year state of emergency.

The military had accused that there was widespread voter fraud in the November elections which was swept by the NLD. The military has also blocked the internet which was later restored after large scale protests.

After the restoration of Facebook which was earlier blocked by authorities, live FB video feeds from several cities showed protesters marching through the streets across the street.

Meanwhile, police fired shots in the air and arrest protesters in southeastern Myanmar town of Myawaddy.

Crowds had gathered in Yangon over the weekend chanting "we want democracy" as they gestured three-finger salute which was the symbol of protests in Hong Kong.

Several world leaders including US President have asked the military to return the country to democracy even as Pope Francis expressed "solidarity with the people of Myanmar", and urged the the nation's army to work towards "democratic coexistence".