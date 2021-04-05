Protesters in Myanmar demand international intervention amid defiance of military orders

Protests in Myanmar continue to soar demanding the reinstatement of the government run by ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The protesters have asked for more nationwide dissent in a coordinated attempt to counter the military junta.

Over the weekend, six people were killed in the country as police and soldiers continued to use force to slow down demonstrations, being hailed as “spring revolution” by protesters. Protests have soared in the country in the aftermath of a military coup on February 1.

Protesters have taken to street marches, including a civil disobedience campaign including strikes and rebellion. The junta has attempted to clip dissent by shutting down wireless broadband services and mobile data services.

Also read: Myanmar protesters use Easter eggs as a symbol of defiance

Suu Kyi’s placards were used by demonstrators urging for international intervention in the country, and protesters marched the streets of Mandalay.

A coordinated applause across the country took place on Monday to give recognition to ethnic minority armies who have now sided with the anti-coup movement. These armies fought against security forces and also shielded wounded protesters.

Also read: Workers in Myanmar are on a silent revolution. Will the military relent?

"Lets clap for five minutes on April 5, 5 p.m. to honour Ethnic Armed Organisations and Gen Z defence youths from Myanmar including Yangon who are fighting in the revolution fight on behalf of us," Ei Thinzar Maung, a protest leader’s post on Facebook said.

The opponents of military rule have inscribed messages on Easter eggs to get their messages across, inscribing “we must win” and “get out MAH”.