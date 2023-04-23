Protest against 'enforced disappearances' during Eid al-Fitr celebration in Balochistan

From Indonesia to Malaysia, Muslims around the world celebrated the Eid al-Fitr festival on Saturday (April 22), with their family and loved ones. People in Pakistan rushed to markets amid an evident economic crisis, with higher prices of clothes, shoes, and more. But the situation in Pakistan's western province Balochistan was different with protests in different parts of the province against "enforced disappearances". Protestors have demanded the safe release of Baloch's missing persons "forcibly disappeared" by Pakistan's Army or Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

This comes after a recent news report by Sindh Express, which quoted Pakistan Human Rights Commission's vice-chairman advocate Habib Tahir expressing concerns over missing cases in Balochistan.

Tahir alleged that Pakistan is using forcible missing, abduction, and enforced disappearances on a large scale, as tools to suppress dissent.

Tahir on Thursday released the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan's (HRCP) report on rights violations in Balochistan titled "Balochistan's Struggle for Hope".

The 33-page fact-finding alleged that anger and pain are on the rise in people here (Balochistan) because of forcible missing cases/abductions, economic stress, gagging of media, inept administration.

Advocate Habib Tahir said on the occasion: "Abductions and people going missing ...all this has been going on for two decades."

According to the media outlet, the rate of such occurrences is not coming down and the only difference between then and now is, these days such cases are either not reported or a lesser number of such cases get reported nowadays.

The report further claimed that a network of army check posts is spreading and locals say these check posts have triggered a mood of panic in the region.

Quoting a civil society activist in Turbat, Balochistan, the report mentioned that Pakistan's law enforcement officials have apparently arrested boys who are yet to reach their teens.

The activist also claimed that the threat of enforced disappearances is directed towards university or college-going students. a student, whose identity was not revealed, told the fact-finding team that his/her cousin [a student at the University of Turbat] was "picked up and released after more than three years. The risk that any of us could be next has made us fearful of attending university at all".

Meanwhile, Haq Do Tehreek (Give Rights Movement) recently said that Balochistan has been made hell for political activists, Pakistan vernacular media Qudrat reported. Protest rallies by Haq Do Tehreek for the release of Maulana Hidayatur Rahman and Mahil Baloch and the recovery of missing persons would be taken out across Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies)

