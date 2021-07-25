Presidential Palace's rocket attack planner held, says Afghan Interior Ministry

Afghan Interior Ministry’s spokesman Miriwais Stankezai said the planner of the Presidential Palace's rocket attacks during Eid prayers was arrested with three others in Kabul on Sunday.

Afghan special forces made the arrests in an operation in PD5 of Kabul. “The main organiser's name is Momen, and he was also involved in several attacks in Paghman district of Kabul,” said Stanekzai.

The spokesman added, “All of the arrested are members of the Taliban.” The Taliban have not yet commented on the arrest.

At least three rockets were fired near the presidential palace, minutes before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to deliver a speech marking the Muslim festival of Eid-Adha.

Video by national TV shows the moment rockets landed near the Presidential Palace during Eid prayers this morning. pic.twitter.com/WmEniyfLfM — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) July 20, 2021 ×

The rockets hit just as President Ghani was about to deliver an address on the Eid holiday.

Multiple loud explosions were heard within the property, according to regional news outlets, disrupting an outside prayer gathering.

As the prayers proceeded, rocket bursts could be heard in the background. Ghani was present at the site.

No one was hurt, and the rockets landed beyond the strongly protected palace grounds, according to Mirwais Stanikzai, the interior minister's spokesman.

No one claimed responsibility for the rocket attack, which appeared to be more meant to agitate than to cause damage.

(With inputs from agencies)