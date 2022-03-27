'Post-Bamiyan' Taliban looks to preserve Buddhist ruins to attract Chinese money

The Taliban regime has made a spectacular u-turn on a religious issue in order to ensure cash flows in its coffers in not too distant future. The Taliban who had famously destroyed giant, ancient Buddha statues in Bamiyan deeming them un-Islamic are now keen on preserving remnants of an ancient Buddhist city, while keeping one eye on Chinese investment in the area.

The ruins at Mes Aynak in Afghanistan are believed to be of an ancient city situated on the Silk Route. The site was discovered in 1960 by French geologists.

But the ancient city is not just of historic value. It is sitting on what can perhaps be the biggest copper deposit in the world. The deposits are estimated to be worth USD 1 trillion.

China is keen on setting up copper extraction units and is reportedly lobbying hard with the Taliban regime for it.

The cash-strapped Taliban regime which was adamant about bombing the world's largest Budhha statues a couple decades ago is suddenly eager to preserve them, possibly in light of potential Chinese investment.

The Associated Press quoted Taliban official in charge of the security of the site as saying that preserving the Mes Aynak ruins is key to attracting billions of dollars in Chinese investments.

The Taliban is now reportedly exploring ways to extract copper without damaging the ancient Buddhist ruins.