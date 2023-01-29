Police protection withdrawn from Imran Khan's Banigala residence

Islamabad government has withdrawn security from the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan, Banigala. Islamabad police public relations officer confirmed to local media outlet Dawn that former premier Khan has not been residing in Islamabad for several months and in this case, the police cannot be deployed there. They added that even if the Banigala security is taken down, four vehicles and 23 personnel of the capital police and a vehicle and five FC personnel are already provided to Imran Khan to accompany him during his movement.

With the security of Banigala and around lifted, the police personnel and paramilitary troops have been called back. Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also received a letter from the Punjab Home Department for the withdrawal of security from Imran Khan’s home in Lahore’s Zaman Park. However, the letter said that 50 police personnel who are presently deployed could be asked for security again in case of any requirement.

The news of Imran Khan's security withdrawal has created much buzz among PTI leaders who are outraged with the move taken by the Islamabad government. PTI leaders vowed that if any attempt is made to raid Imran Khan's Lahore residence, Zaman Park, it would lead to a siege of the residence of PPP-Parliame­ntarian Asif Zardari.

This comes after Imran Khan on Friday accused former president Asif Ali Zardari of being involved in a plan to assassinate him by giving a contract to a terrorist outfit. While addressing a news conference, Imran Khan said, "Now they have made a Plan C, and Asif Zardari is behind this. He has loads of corruption money, which he loots from the Sindh government and spends on winning elections. He [Zardari] has given money to a terrorist outfit and people from powerful agencies are facilitating him."

Allegations by Imran Khan have also received a strong reaction from Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. On Saturday, Bilawal said the allegations levelled by the PTI chief against the former president had exposed his family to increased threats. Taking to Twitter, Bilawal wrote, “Imran Khan’s latest accusation that my family has any association to a terrorist organization or that we would employ them to cause him harm not only defies logic but exposes us all to an increased threat”.

“After terrorist outfits called myself & my party out by name in direct threats, Imran has now made false accusations against my father former president Asif Zardari. These statements increase threats to my father, my family and my part. We take them seriously given our history”, he added. Moreover, PPP also appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice on Khan’s allegation against Zardari.

