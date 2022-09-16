PM Shehbaz Sharif says 'even friendly countries think Pakistan is always begging'

Pakistan's Prime Mini­ster Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that even friendly countries have started looking at Pakistan as a nation that is always begging for money. Sharif's remarks show a bleak picture of the country's economy and its poor image portrayal on the global forum.

As quoted by Pakistan-based Dawn News, Prime Minister Sharif in an address to a lawyers' convention said, "Today, when we go to any friendly country or make a phone call, they think that we have come [to them] to beg for money."

Weighing in on the status of the economy, Sharif added that even small economies have surpassed Pakistan, "and we have been wandering for the past 75 years carrying a begging bowl".

Pakistan is already suffering from political and economic crises and the devastating floods have worsened the situation. As per Sharif, Pakistan's economy was facing a "challenging situation" even before the floods that have made it more "complicated".

At the SCO Summit 2022, Sharif on Friday told the leaders of the member nations that Pakistan looked like "a sea of water" after unprecedented floods hit his country. He also urged for immediate action to tackle climate change. Sharif was addressing the SCO's Council of Heads of State (CHS) Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.

Sharif spoke about the climate catastrophe that has led to cataclysmic floods killing more than 1,500 persons and affecting over 33 million people in the country.

"The devastating floods in Pakistan are most definitely climate change-induced. It is the result of climate change, cloud outbursts, and unprecedented rains, combined with hill torrents coming down. All this put together makes Pakistan look like a sea of water," Sharif said.

