Peshawar mosque blast conspiracy was hatched in Afghanistan, officials say

Pakistan's law enforcement officials said Tuesday that the plot to target a highly secure mosque in the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was hatched in Afghanistan. They added that the suicide operation, that killed over 100 people, most of them policemen, was funded by an intelligence agency.

The suicide attack happened on January 30, when a Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up during the afternoon prayers in a Peshawar mosque. Officials had earlier said that the bomber escaped scrutiny by dressing up in a police uniform and entered on a motorcycle with a helmet and mask on.

The motorcycle the attacker drove was sold twice in Sarki Gate, a busy marker in Peshawar, officials said. Those who sold the motorcycle have been arrested.

Also Read | Peshawar mosque bomber was in police uniform, Khyber Pashtunkhwa police chief says

A total of 17 suspects involved in the devastating blast have been held till now. The Counter Terrorism Department Peshawar has announced a bounty of 10 million Pakistan rupees for the facilitators of the suicide bomber.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Police Chief Moazzam Jah Ansari said the suicide bomber has been identified through his DNA samples. CCTV footage shows the bomber leaving his helmet at the gate before entering the mosque.

"The facilitators behind this heinous attack will be arrested soon," he said.

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorist attacks, mostly in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, but also in Balochistan and Punjab.

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi inquired about the health of the injured at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan was also present with him.

The President discussed in detail the arrangements and medicare facilities being provided to the injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE