Peshawar: Blast at motorcycle workshop kills one, injures three

At least one person was killed and three were injured after a blast at a motorcycle workshop in Peshawar on Thursday (May 18), Pakistan-based media outlets reported.

DAWN reported that Harood Rashid, who is Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) confirmed the injuries and fatalities.

Rashid further noted that the explosion occurred in the jurisdiction of the Peshatakara police station and he also stated that 200 grammes of explosives were used in the blast.

The local police said that the incident occurred at the Ring Road and those who were injured were rushed to the Hayatabad Medical Complex, the reports mentioned.

Rashid further stated that police, ambulances, and a bomb disposal unit reached the scene. The official said that further probe is underway.

Tribune reported that a witness said that a man had brought his motorbike to the workshop for repairs when the unexpected explosion occurred.

The blast caused panic and the local authorities were notified immediately, and the police were called in to investigate.

The police official divulged some details but according to the Tribune's report, the preliminary probe suggested that it could have been an accidental detonation caused by a fault during the repair process.

However, the authorities are still investigating all possibilities and have not ruled out any possible causes of the explosion.

