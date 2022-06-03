PEMRA imposes ban on talk show for airing Imran Khan's controversial statements

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a ban on a talk show hosted by journalist Sami Ibrahim for airing the controversial statements of Imran Khan.

''The statements that Khan gave at the show gravely threatened the national security, independence, sovereignty, integrity, and ideology of the country and it is a clear violation of Article 19 of the constitution, PEMRA Ordinance, Electronic Media Code of Conduct (2015),'' according to a notice by PEMRA.

Article 19 states of the Pakistani constitution states that “very citizen shall have the right to freedom of speech and expression, and there shall be freedom of the press, subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defense of Pakistan or any part, therefore, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, or incitement to an offense.”

During the interview, Khan said, ''If the establishment doesn’t make the right decisions then I can assure you in writing that the army and they will be destroyed.''

''Pakistan is going towards default. If the right decisions aren’t made, then the country will be on a suicidal path,'' he added.

Slamming his statement, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari said, ''No one can talk about fragmenting Pakistan.''

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted, “While I am in Turkey inking agreements, Imran Niazi is making naked threats against the country. If at all any proof was needed that Niazi is unfit for public office, his latest interview suffices. Do your politics but don’t dare to cross limits & talk about the division of Pakistan.”

