Pak ex-PM Imran Khan granted pre-arrest bail in female judge threat case

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was given pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad high court in the case where he threatened a female judge during a public rally.

Judge Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani granted interim pre-arrest bail to Khan until October 7 against a surety bond of Rs10,000. He has been directed to appear before the relevant court.

Earlier, Khan’s attorney Babar Awan had filed a pre-arrest bail petition in the high court on his behalf in the contempt of court case.

The plea was submitted a day after an arrest warrant was issued against Khan’s by a magistrate at Islamabad’s Margalla Police Station in the case.

Imran was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening the judge.

Khan has been accused of making divisive comments against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

During a rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had threatened that he would "not spare" Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and female magistrate, vowing to bring them to justice for allegedly torturing PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

"We will not spare the IG and DIG," he said while addressing the rally.

The former premier also called out Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police.

Following the news of his arrest warrant, hundreds of PTI workers assembled at Imran’s Bani Gala residence on Sunday to warn the government against arresting their leader.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police denied sending a team to arrest the former prime minister.

The police said that rumours were being spread of a 300-member force being sent to Bani Gala.

“There is no truth in this news and it is baseless,” the Islamabad police said. It requested citizens to not “listen to propaganda”, report Express Tribune.

