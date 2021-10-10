Pakistan's nuclear scientist AQ Khan passes away

Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away on Sunday.

Khan, 85, is widely considered the "father" of Pakistan's nuclear programme. Reports said he died in an Islamabad hospital after his health deteriorated on Sunday.

Pakistan's nuclear physicist was admitted in hospital after he experienced discomfort in breathing. Khan reportedly died due to lung problems.

A controversial figure, Pakistan's famous nuclear physicist was accused of illegally sharing nuclear technology with North Korea, Iran and Libya.

He was put under house arrest in 2004 after he admitted his role in running a large scale proliferation network in three countries.

Khan continued to be plagued by health problems as he was detected with prostate cancer in 2006. He was earlier admitted in hospital with coronavirus although he recovered but later developed lung problems.

(With inputs from Agencies)

