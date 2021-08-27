Pakistan's NSA wants the West to 'engage' with Taliban for 'inclusive government'

Pakistan's National Security Advisor, Moeed Yusuf interacted virtually on Thursday (August 26) with a wide spectrum of British leadership as he opened up on the ongoing Taliban crisis, stating Afghanistan is at risk of a "security vacuum" without an international push for an "inclusive government".

Yusuf also said that the West has "embarrassed" itself by refusing to listen to Pakistan over its take on Afghanistan's ousted government led by Ashraf Ghani. He added that and the West should help Afghans by engaging with the Taliban to ensure a "governance model".

In a speech to the Conservative thinktank Policy Exchange and as reported by The Guardian, Yusuf called for an internationally coordinated effort to establish the Taliban government. He mentioned that there's a need to have "an inclusive government, rights protected, a moderate governance model".

Speaking further, Yusuf dismissed the claims that Islamabad had allowed a porous border to give Taliban access in Pakistan, hiding from US forces.

However, this comes immediately after the controversial statement made by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid who claimed that Pakistan is like the "second home" of the organisation and that activities that are not in line with the interests of neighbouring countries are not allowed on the territory of Afghanistan.

'Mistakes of the 90s'

Pakistan NSA warned that if the world repeats the "mistakes of the 90s", the results will not be better than last time. He said, "If we again find the easy path and say 'we are done and out of here,' the international legitimacy of the western world will disappear in one second."

"We will have a humanitarian crisis, we will have instability and we will have a security vacuum that terrorists may fill, again targeting Pakistan first and the western world second," he said.

He also accused the West of turning Pakistan into a "scapegoat" and said that the "world should stand up" now and say we will learn lessons, something has gone wrong.

"When the real problems on the ground – a lack of trust, corruption, an army not able to stand up – were completely ignored," said Pakistan's NSA.