Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan charged with attempt to murder

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was booked under an attempt to murder charge in Islamabad.

It comes in response to a complaint filed on Saturday by the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha a day after he was attacked outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) office in Islamabad where Khan’s -supporters were protesting his disqualification in Toshakhana case.

He claimed that when he arrived at the electoral watchdog’s office, Khan’s supporters attacked him at the "behest of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) leadership” with the "intention of murder", according to local media reports.

He further alleged that attempts were made to break into his car by smashing its glass.

In the FIR, Ranjha said that he appeared before the ECP as a plaintiff in the Toshakhana case.

The Toshakhana case refers to the incident where it was alleged that Khan during his tenure as the PM incorrectly declared details of presents from foreign dignitaries and proceeds from their alleged sale. The gifts included Rolex watches, a ring and a pair of cuff links.

Following this the ECP barred Khan from holding office for five years, prompting a wave of protests from the PTI members and supporters.

Videos shared on social media showed police firing tear gas to disperse Khan’s supporters holding a protest outside the capital Islamabad. Security in the city has been stepped up.

Under Pakistani laws, government officials are required to declare all gifts, but are allowed to keep those below a certain value. In some cases, the recipient can buy them back at around 50 per cent.

Last month, Khan admitted that he sold at least four gifts he had received during his premiership and that they had been included in his income tax returns.

(With inputs from agencies)

