Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi arrives in Dubai for two-day visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday landed in Dubai for a two-day visit to hold bilateral talks with UAE leadership "on developing and strengthening relations between [the] two friendly countries".

UAE Vice President and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum hosted Qureshi to hold talks.

UAE Embassy in Pakistan took to Twitter and said: "H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, receives H.E Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and holds bilateral talks on developing and strengthening relations between two friendly countries".

Later today, Qureshi took to Twitter and said "issues of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, including encouragement of UAE business community to invest in Pakistan and the welfare of our diaspora in UAE" were discussed during the meeting.

Qureshi went on to add that that Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be a "memento of Pakistan-UAE friendship".

The talks come weeks after UAE temporarily suspended the issuance of visit visas to a dozen countries, including Pakistan, until further notice. However, Pakistan officially believes that the UAE authorities decided due to the second wave of Covid-19.

According to Dawn's report, Foreign Minister Qureshi is expected to take up the issue of suspension of visas with the UAE authorities.