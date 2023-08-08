Pakistan's election commission spells endgame for Imran Khan till 2028

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was formally disqualified by Pakistan's election commission for five years. Khan can not hold public office for five years since he is convicted and sentenced for selling state gifts when he was prime minister.

On the evening of August 8, Pakistan's election commission published a notification that cited last week's court order to declare Khan's disqualification under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution read with Section 232 of the Elections Act, 2017.

An Islamabad trial court on August 5 had sentenced the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to three years in prison and imposed a fine of 100,000 Pakistani Rupees. Khan was convicted of concealing the details related to the state gifts submitted to the concerned department, called Toshakhana, when he was prime minister.

The court also found Khan guilty of "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief hid the "benefits he accrued from the national exchequer wilfully and intentionally", Dawn reported.

Imran Khan was arrested by Punjab Police at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore city of Pakistan's Punjab province.

"He cheated while providing information of gifts he obtained from Toshakhana which later proved to be false and inaccurate. His dishonesty has been established beyond doubt," the court order read.

Also watch | Gravitas Plus: The many shades of Imran Khan

According to Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, "A person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of the Parliament if he has been, on conviction for any offence involving moral turpitude, sentenced to imprisonment for a term of not less than two years, unless a period of five years has elapsed since his release."

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently lodged in Pakistan's Attock Jail.

Also watch | Imran Khan's second innings in politics in the doldrums

On August 7, Khan's lawyers moved Supreme Court over his conviction in the Toshakhana case and urged country's top court to declare the verdict "null and void". Khan's lawyers maintain that their client did not receive a fair trial.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE