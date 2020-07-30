Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 277,402 with 1,114 new infections

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 277,402 with the detection of 1,114 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Another 32 people died overnight due to coronavirus-related complications, pushing the nationwide death toll to 5,924, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

As many as 246,131 patients have recovered so far in the country, while 1,179 are still in critical condition, the ministry said.

With the detection of the 1,063 new cases, the total number of infections rose to 276,287, it said.

The data showed that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan was 25,347.

Sindh reported the maximum number of 120,052 cases, followed by 92,655 in Punjab, 33,845 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,987 in Islamabad, 11,708 in Balochistan, 2,090 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 2,065 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health authorities have conducted a total 1,952,730 tests in the country, including 21,628 in the last 24 hours.