As Pakistan gears up to celebrate Eid, car wash becomes cleaning centre for animals

Who would have thought months ago that a car-wash would be cleaning not just a four-wheeler, but animals with four legs too?

Pakistan, from Friday, will be celebrating Eid al-Adha, which lasts for three days and Sagheer, a car-wash owner in Pakistan's Karachi is seeing customers who are bringing cattle, sheep and goats for cleaning.

He said this trend started after some people saw him cleaning his sacrificial animal ahead of Eid.

"The people who saw me washing the animal came to me with their own... that's how this trend started," Sagheer told news agency AFP.

Several animals for Eid, a festival of animals' sacrifice, come from a huge market on the outskirts of Karachi, known as as the largest such bazaar in Asia.

Animals are often filled with dirt, dust and dung and in times of coronavirus pandemic, hygiene has become paramount.

"I make it a point to sanitise the animal with disinfectants," Sagheer said, who also washes the animals from a pressure hose, a lather with suds, a rinse and a scrub.

He charges Rs 100 (nearly 60 cents), which according to Mohammad Uzair, a customer, is "nothing".

