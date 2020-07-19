Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 263,496

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 263,496 with the detection of 1,579 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Of the total COVID-19 infections, 204,276 patients have recovered so far, it said.

Forty-six more fatalities were recorded overnight, taking the nationwide coronavirus death toll to 5,568.

Sindh recorded the maximum number of 112,118 cases, followed by 89,793 in Punjab, 31,890 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,576 in Islamabad, 11,424 in Balochistan, 1,888 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and 1,807 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Health authorities conducted 1,721,660 coronavirus tests so far.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza claimed the government has succeeded in containing the coronavirus pandemic through timely decisions, smart lockdown strategy, implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and Trace, Test and Quarantine strategy.

He said the government will introduce fundamental reforms in healthcare by bringing universal primary health coverage in the country.