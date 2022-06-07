Pakistani politician ready for 'suicide attacks': Imran Khan’s aide threatens Shehbaz Sharif

A Pakistani politician loyal to Imran Khan has vowed to conduct suicide attacks against top officials in the Shehbaz Sharif government, if any harm is done to the former prime minister.

In a video published on Twitter, Ataullah said, "If a single hair on Imran Khan's head is hurt, then those controlling the country be warned." said Ataullah, a member of the National Assembly from Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. You and your children will not be able to stay. I will be the first to commit suicide against you, and I will not spare you. Thousands of workers are willing to follow suit. "

PTI member National Assembly from Karachi declares “ suicide attacks on those running Pakistan”. Vows to be the first suicide attacker in case even a small thing were to happen to Imran. What was the law called under which such threats were taken into account? Oh yes, the ATA! pic.twitter.com/doTC9mXtnX — Syed Talat Hussain (@TalatHussain12) June 6, 2022 ×

Attaullah was elected from Karachi in 2018 on the PTI symbol.

Ataullah's comments come amid reports that a plot is afoot to assassinate Imran Khan, who was booted from power earlier this year after losing a trust vote in parliament. Khan's personal security has been beefed up, and the security perimeter around his Islamabad house has been beefed up as well.

After a protest march organised by his party got violent and left a trail of destruction in Islamabad last month, the Pakistani government is considering pressing sedition charges against the cricketer-turned-politician.

The Pakistani government has reacted angrily to Ataullah's statement. Threats against the country, according to Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, have no place in the political process.

Imran Khan, who was ousted from power in April through a no-trust vote, has been claiming that the no-trust motion against him was the result of a "foreign conspiracy" because his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power. He has named the U.S. as the country behind the conspiracy, a charge denied by Washington.

His supporters have warned of a threat to his life, and in early April, then-information minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed that security agencies had identified a conspiracy to assassinate Mr. Khan.

Mr. Khan reaffirmed the threat to his life on May 14 during a rally, telling his followers that he had filmed a video in which he had recorded the identities of all those who "conspired against me."

The government has increased his personal protection as well as the security perimeter around his palatial mansion in Islamabad's Banigala suburbs.

However, a sitting legislator threatening suicide is unusual.

Experts urged authorities to prosecute Attaullah for his involvement in terrorism.



