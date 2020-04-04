Pakistani national and Islamic State Khorasan chief arrested days after Kabul terror attack 

Days after Kabul Gurudwara terror attack for which Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility, its chief, a Pakistani national, Aslam Farooqui has been arrested.

The Afghan intelligence agency National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement confirmed his arrest and said he has been arrested along with 20 other members of the ISKP.

Aslam's original name is Abdullah Urakzai and is from the tribal area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In the release, NDS said Aslam Farooq had links with Pakistan based terror networks like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Haqqani network.

Afghanistan will share his confessions soon.

ISKp carried out the attack on Kabul's Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib on March 25th killing more than 25 people, 24 Afghan Sikhs and a lone Indian national.

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case in the attack in which one Indian national Tian Singh of Greater Kailash of Delhi died.

This is the first time that NIA registered a case in an attack which took place outside India. According to recent amendments in NIA Act, NIA has the power to investigate terror cases which are committed at "any place outside India against the Indian Citizens or affecting the interest of India", said a government release.

