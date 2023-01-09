Pakistani clerics issue 'fatwa' denouncing terrorism as TTP continues its onslaught

With a rogue Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) causing chaos across the country, the renowned clerics of Pakistan on Monday issued a fatwa (religious document) denouncing terrorism and terror activities.

The clerics, mostly hailing from the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the 14-page 'fatwa' said taking up arms against the state was 'haraam' (forbidden) in the Sharia (Islamic law).

It further said those declaring war and picking up weapons against the authorities deserved punishment.

“Recently some so-called ulema tried to create chaos using Islam. After that, it became our responsibility to issue the fatwa," one of the clerics and signatories of the fatwa was quoted as saying by The Dawn.

The clerics added that not every person in the country had to declare jihad, referring to the TTP terrorists. The fatwa cleared that only the 'head of an Islamic state' could declare jihad.

What is happening in Pakistan?

Pakistan is on the brink of 'Balkanisation' as the terror outfit has sown seeds of anarchy across the country. Since last year, TTP has executed more than 100 attacks.

The series of attacks started after talks between the government and TTP collapsed in August as the former attempted to rein in the homegrown monster.

During the talks, TTP refused to budge on its demand for the reversal of the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Once considered an ally by the Pakistani government, TTP has fashioned itself along the lines of the Afghan Taliban.

Unlike what the officials sitting in Islamabad believed, TTP since its inception has been anti-Pakistan in its stance. The outfit has repeatedly refused to acknowledge the Durand Line as well.

The officials have since conceded that engaging in talks with the terror outfit was a big mistake and that all avenues of diplomacy had been exhausted.

