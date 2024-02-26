Pakistan woman escapes mob lynching over 'controversial' attire after woman police officer intervenes

A Pakistani woman in Lahore last weekend narrowly escaped death after an extremist mob misinterpreted the Arabic prints on her attire as verses from the holy Quran. The incident, captured in viral videos, unfolded when the woman and her husband were shopping, and a mob demanded she remove the shirt adorned with Arabic prints.

The police officer at the scene, identified as ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi, is being praised online for her efforts to defuse the situation. Videos circulating online show Naqvi escorting the woman away from the agitated crowd. "Lahore just escaped a Horror story. This women would have been slaughtered in the name of religion had this ASP not rescued her on time. The charge on her was wearing an Arabic written verses outfit. We are just horrible," a user on X wrote.

Praising the woman police officer's effort to diffuse the violent crowd, another netizen wrote: "Meet ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi – what an incredibly courageous woman. One particularly shared clip showed the woman seated in apparent distress inside a restaurant, surrounded by police and onlookers as the mob continued outside."

Several other individuals defended the woman, asserting that the Arabic prints on her shirt were not Quranic verses but merely Arabic words. Supporters shared a picture of the same shirt from an Instagram page to add it was part of the "best Ramadan 2022 collection."

The woman later issued an apology and clarified that she had no intention of offending public values.

A Muslim cleric, present during the moment when the woman issued an apology, mansplained that she had committed not to wear the controversial attire again.

Pakistan has some of the strictest laws on the planet against blasphemy or acts of purported insult that show contempt against the god. The Pakistan Penal Code penalises blasphemy with punishment up to death.