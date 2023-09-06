Pakistan: Four men sentenced to death on blasphemy charges. Details inside

A court in Pakistan's Rawalpindi city has awarded death penalty to four individuals, after convicting them in a blasphemy case. The court found them guilty of sharing content deemed to be insulting to Islam’s Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Qur’an, according to Pakistani media reports.

The accused have been identified as Faizan Razzaq, Amin Rais, Muhammad Rizwan, and Wazir Gul. Rawalpindi District Court Judge Ahsan Mahmood Malik handed down the death sentence and also imposed a fine of $325 (PKR 100,000) on the charged. Notably, a fifth accused was sentenced to “rigorous imprisonment for seven years and with a fine of Rs100,000” by the court as well.

"Blasphemy against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and desecration of the Holy Quran were heinous and unforgivable crimes. The perpetrators of these crimes do not deserve any concession or leniency," the judgment read.

“Death sentence of the convict shall not be executed unless it is confirmed by the Honourable Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, Rawalpindi,” it added.

Blasphemy laws in Pakistan

Blasphemy laws in Pakistan are highly ambiguous and anything said against Islam can land one in trouble. According to Islamabad-based think-tank Center for Research and Security Studies, over the last three decades, at least 1,415 people have been accused of blasphemy while 89 of them have been killed, including 18 females and 71 males.

In April, earlier this year, a Chinese engineer working at the Dasu hydropower project in Kohistan District in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province became the latest victim of the blasphemy laws. He was arrested for allegedly "insulting Allah".

The incident occurred at the project when an employee of China Gezhouba Group Company working at the site got into a heated argument with local labourers.

At the beginning of the year, Pakistan's National Assembly voted to expand the definition of the blasphemy law, which already carries a death penalty for insulting the Prophet Muhammad. Under the new law, individuals who are deemed to have insulted the prophet's companions can also receive 10 years in prison or life imprisonment.

The blasphemy laws have been criticised by human rights organisations and international bodies, including the United Nations. These organisations argue that the laws violate freedom of expression and religion, and have called for their repeal or reform.

(With inputs from agencies)