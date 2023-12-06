Video: Karachi's Arshi shopping mall engulfed in massive fire, hundreds evacuated

A massive fire engulfed Arshi shopping mall and residential flats in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday evening (Dec 6), local media reported. Several people were trapped inside, but they were later rescued. the incident occurred in the Ayesha Manzil area.

The fire was declared 'third degree' and erupted around 5:47 pm (local time).

Local reports mentioned that one person was critically injured, and rushed to the hospital for treatment. So far, there's no report on casualties.

As per reports, the fire originated in a clothes shop and it rapidly spread to neighbouring stores of foam and furniture.