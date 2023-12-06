LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Video: Karachi's Arshi shopping mall engulfed in massive fire, hundreds evacuated

Karachi, PakistanEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Dec 06, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
main img

Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The fire originated in a clothes shop and it rapidly spread to neighbouring stores of foam and furniture

A massive fire engulfed Arshi shopping mall and residential flats in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday evening (Dec 6), local media reported. Several people were trapped inside, but they were later rescued. the incident occurred in the Ayesha Manzil area. 

The fire was declared 'third degree' and erupted around 5:47 pm (local time). 

Local reports mentioned that one person was critically injured, and rushed to the hospital for treatment. So far, there's no report on casualties. 

trending now

As per reports, the fire originated in a clothes shop and it rapidly spread to neighbouring stores of foam and furniture. 

Reports said that authorities were responding to the fire incident and firefighters were trying to douse the flames. The officials have evacuated residents from nearby areas and the fire spread to other adjacent structures, including a gas station, where a related explosion reportedly occurred. 

The cause of the incident remained unclear. 

×
×

more to follow

author

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

RELATED

Adnan Ahmed, aide of 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, killed in Pakistan

Love triumphs over borders: Pakistani woman granted visa, crosses into India for marriage

Bereft of food and water, 400 Rohingya refugees adrift in Andaman Sea for two weeks: UN