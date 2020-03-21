Pakistan suspends international flights for two weeks to contain COVID-19

Pakistan on Saturday suspended all international flight operations for two weeks in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the civil aviation authority said.

Also read: For Pakistan, Coronavirus pandemic is an excuse to beg for money

"The Government of Pakistan has decided to suspend the operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan, effective from 21st March 2020 to 4th April 2020," it said in a statement.

Also read: We lack healthcare facilities, would be devastated if swamped by Covid-19: Imran Khan

Cargo and diplomatic flights are exempted.

Pakistan has reported three deaths and 481 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.