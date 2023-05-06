Pakistan seeks Interpol red notice against Bushra Bibi's close friend Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi

Pakistan has sought an Interpol red notice against Farhat Shahzadi, a close friend of Bushra Bibi — the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan — over money laundering charges.

Red notice, as per Interpol, is not an international arrest warrant, rather it is a request to law enforcement globally to "locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action."

As per the PTI news agency, Farhat Shahzadi, alias Farah Khan, left the country weeks before Imran Khan was ousted from power in April last year. Her departure from Pakistan came amidst allegations by the then-opposition that claimed she was involved in corruption.

Pakistan-based publication Dawn reports that in a letter to the Interpol director in Islamabad, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sought the red notice of "fugitive Farhat Shahzadi in FIR 04/23 of FIA anti-money laundering circle in Lahore."

In its letter, the FIA said that it was investigating Farhat Shahzadi on charges of laundering millions of rupees.

"On fearing that her heinous crime is likely to be exposed, Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi escaped to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on April 3, 2022," alleges the agency.

"She has been declared as proclaimed offender by the court of Mr Ghulam Murtaza Virk on March 14, 2023, by the issuance of a proclamation order (warrant)," it further said.

The investigation agency has reportedly requested Interpol to escalate the process to get the approval of this request. They've urged Interpol to send the process to its headquarters in the French city of Lyon for the early issuance of the red notice.

FIA said that it would vigorously pursue Shahzadi's arrest abroad once the red notice was issued.

Shahzadi is reportedly a close friend of Bushra Bibi, the third wife of PTI chief Imran Khan.

Once during the tenure of Usman Buzdar, who was appointed by Khan, PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif had even called her Punjab's "real chief minister".

Several Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including some federal cabinet members, have been pushing the current government to allow the FIA to bring back Shahzadi to the country. They want to make Shahzadi face the cases filed against her.